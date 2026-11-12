Marmaton Valley presents ‘The Town That Time Forgot’
Marmaton Valley High School will present the play “The Town That Time Forgot” Friday and Saturday at the MVHS Auxiliary Gymnasium. Tickets sell for $5.
MORAN — Time waits for no one with Marmaton Valley High School’s upcoming production of “The Town That Time Forgot.”
The one-act play from B.D. Samuels, tells the story of a group of youths who discover their beloved town clock has stopped, and has left the entire community suspended in time.
The task is to fix the clock before the youngsters, and time itself, become stuck in a bubble forever.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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