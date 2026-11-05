Marmaton Valley schools eye upgrades
A group of about 50 residents attended a meeting Tuesday to learn about several looming maintenance issues at Marmaton Valley USD 256 and what it would cost to address them, as well as price tag for a daycare facility.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley USD 256 patrons got their first look Tuesday at what a series of improvements and repairs, as well as a new daycare facility, would cost taxpayers if a bond referendum passes next spring.
School board members are currently working on the specifics of the bond proposal, valued at up to $7 million, said Kim Ensminger, district superintendent. The special election will likely be in March.
A crowd of about 50 gathered at a special school board meeting Tuesday where Ensminger was joined by Miranda Bruening of Echelon Arch + Design and Curtis Winter of DCS Services to present what would be a two-part question for voters.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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