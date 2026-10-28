Marmaton Valley to discuss bond proposals
Marmaton Valley officials will discuss costs associated with various projects at a community meeting Tuesday, with deferred maintenance, a daycare facility and other needs topping patrons’ wish lists.
MORAN — A community meeting Tuesday will offer Marmaton Valley USD 256 patrons an opportunity to hear about and discuss potential improvements to school facilities.
A bond proposal community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Marmaton Valley High School commons area.
While the district has yet to come up with a specific proposal, school officials have been studying several needs and wants.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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