MVHS alumni gather in Moran

On May 28, the commons area at Marmaton Valley High School was the site of the 125h Annual Moran/Marmaton Valley High School Alumni Association banquet and annual meeting. There were 79 alumni and guests who attended the dinner catered by Cynthia Ludlum Ritchie.

Special recognition was given to the classes ending in 7 and 2. Additional recognition was given to the following: Alumni traveling the greatest distance, Dan Snyder from San Clementi, California; the oldest female graduate, Audry Maley (1951); the oldest male graduate, Gene DeMerritt (1952); and the oldest person serving in the military, Gene DeMerritt (1952).

Four scholarships were given. The Ralph Coles Memorial Scholarship for $200 went to Autumn Simpson. The Moran Alumni Scholarship for $250 was given to Autumn Simpson. The two $1,000 Joe and Cora O’Rourke Scholarships were given to Jenni Armstrong and Kendall Scharff.