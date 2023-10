Allison Heim, a 2020 Marmaton Valley High School graduate and a member of the Connected Cats of Kansas State University, stopped by last Thursday to give the Spirit of K-State award to MVHS agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Jacque Gabbert. Gabbert will select an MVHS student to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Gabbert received the award in front all students in grades 6 through 12.

Allison Heim, a 2020 Marmaton Valley High School graduate and a member of the Connected Cats of Kansas State University, stopped by last Thursday to give the Spirit of K-State award to MVHS agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Jacque Gabbert. Gabbert will select an MVHS student to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Gabbert received the award in front all students in grades 6 through 12. Courtesy photo