CHANUTE — A former teacher’s quest to have a wrestling tournament named in honor of a fallen Chanute High School athlete has hit a road block.

The Chanute Tribune said Andy Albright, who formerly coached at Chanute and now works in Frontenac, hoped to see the tournament named in honor of Cade Cunningham, a CHS student who died in 2020.

However, board policies stipulate a 10-year waiting period after a person’s death before they would receive such an honor.