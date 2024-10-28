Neodesha students keep a promise

A “blessing.”

That is the common answer of Neodesha High School (NHS) graduates when they are asked how they view the Neodesha Promise scholarship program.

The program, announced in November 2019, covers tuition and fees for every qualified NHS graduate to attend any college, community college or technical school of their choice. Specifically, the scholarship award covers tuition and mandatory fees for up to 120 credit hours of study for a bachelor’s degree and up to 60 credit hours of study for an associate degree or technical certification. Awards are capped at the highest tuition at a Kansas public college for in-state students, which is currently the University of Kansas at $409 per credit hour.

So far, the program has given over $950,000 in scholarships and changed the lives of 148 graduates.

This is all made possible through the vision of Neodesha alum Ben Cutler.

After leaving Neodesha in the 1960s, Cutler obtained degrees at the University of Kansas and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School. Following this was a long and lucrative career in finance and insurance.

“He was very successful and decided he wanted to give back to the community that he says always gave so much to him,” explained Neodesha Promise Administrator Rebekah Peitz. Currently living in Arizona, Cutler comes back to Neodesha every year for Neodesha Promise events. The retired businessman will foot the post-secondary costs for the next 25 years, and possibly decades beyond that.

“He decided to create the Marilyn Cram Cutler Charitable Foundation in honor of his mother,” said Peitz. The idea to create the Neodesha Promise under that foundation came about after Cutler did extensive research on the Kalamazoo Promise Program in Kalamazoo, Mich., and felt inspired to create something similar.

Since the inception of the Kalamazoo Promise Program, over 100 other communities have since adopted similar programs. Neodesha is the first Kansas community to adopt a Promise college scholarship program. Julieona Erbe, a 2022 graduate of Neodesha High School, is currently majoring in pre-veterinary medicine at Kansas State University. Courtesy photo

THE IDEA is simple. Give graduates a reason to return to Neodesha.

“Ultimately, that’s the biggest goal,” said Peitz. “This revitalization that we keep talking about with the community includes what we can do to bring people back to town.” The town of 2,275 has struggled with a diminishing population and lack of affordable housing for a long time, Peitz said.

The program aims to attract families to the community to qualify their kids for free tuition. If all goes according to plan, an influx of new residents would boost the local tax base, increase the number of children attending local schools and have a positive effect on the overall economy in Neodesha.

“After they graduate with their degrees, we help connect graduates with local career opportunities to entice them to return to Neodesha,” added Peitz. “We stick with them until they graduate and then help them find that first job.”

There are stipulations to the program. Graduates must earn a 2.5 GPA in high school. “If they are going to a community college or technical school, there is no ACT test requirement,” said Peitz. However, those attending a four-year college are required to take the ACT.

The biggest requirement for the program is community service hours. This year’s graduating class must have at least 50 hours of community service per graduate. “That’s accumulated over the span of their high school education,” explained Peitz. If a graduate performs over 100 hours of service, they get an additional 5% in funds towards their education.