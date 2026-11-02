Neosho County to help with investigation
Allen County Sheriff's Department asks for outside help to review internal issue
Published: November 2, 2026
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Allen County Sheriff’s Department asks for outside help to review internal issue
The Neosho County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted to assist with an investigation into allegations of misconduct by an Allen County Sheriff’s Department employee.
Undersheriff Nate Jackson announced in a Monday morning press release that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.
The request came Thursday, Jackson said.
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