Neosho County to help with investigation

Allen County Sheriff's Department asks for outside help to review internal issue
by Register Staff
Published: November 2, 2026
|

Allen County Sheriff’s Department asks for outside help to review internal issue

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted to assist with an investigation into allegations of misconduct by an Allen County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Undersheriff Nate Jackson announced in a Monday morning press release that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The request came Thursday, Jackson said.

Register Staff

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Election results: Sales tax vote fails

  2. Triple trouble for Iolan

  3. Leading from the heart

  4. Dispatcher’s 20 years lauded

  5. College debates scholarship plan

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel