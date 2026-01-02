New owner, same Market

A familiar downtown business in Iola is under new ownership. The Market Place, at 5 E. Madison Ave., sold Sept. 3 to Brendon Crain of the Kansas City area, where he works as a first responder as well as in real estate through his company, Crain Holdings & Investments LLC.

Crain began investing in Iola about two years ago and said The Market Place aligns with his ongoing work in the community.

“We fell in love with the community and what it has to offer,” Crain said in a phone interview. “It’s that small-town feeling. People are super nice and respectful, and it was easy to communicate with people.”

Crain and his wife, Sierra, have two children.

His investments in Iola include multiple residential and commercial properties, such as the former Derryberry Breadery and the building that houses Pour Choices, a bar.

Crain said The Market Place will continue operating as it has, preserving its vendor-based model.

“What I can guarantee you is that The Market Place won’t change,” Crain said. “It’ll still be what the intentions have always been, a place for people to take their treasures, take the stuff they feel valuable that they want to share with other people.”

TAMMY DIEKER, former owner, said continuing the mission of The Market Place was an important part of the sale, adding Crain made it clear early on the business would remain intact. Tammy Dieker, former owner of The Market Place, says she is happy that the new ownership will continue the business as it is. Dieker also continues to have a booth at the market. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Dieker had owned The Market Place for roughly 12 years. During that time, she oversaw major renovations to the main floor and helped grow the store into a space known for antiques, vendors, and community interaction.

“I have had a blast,” Dieker said. “Of course, the customers are amazing, and the people that walk through that door come from all over. I love that part of it.”

The second story of the building is an apartment.

The decision to sell came when its tenant moved out. Dieker said she and her husband, Jeff, considered renovating the apartment before ultimately reaching out to a realtor to gauge interest, to which Crain responded.

“It just seemed like we were on the same page,” Dieker said. “We just clicked.”

Crain said he plans to renovate the upstairs apartment into two living spaces, adding both short-term and long-term housing downtown.

One unit will be a short-term rental overlooking the square, while the second will be a longer-term apartment toward the back of the building.

CITY OFFICIALS say Crain’s work reflects a growing trend in Iola. Gregg Hutton, the city’s code enforcement officer, said a couple of developers have recently been investing in Iola’s older homes and buildings.