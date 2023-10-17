 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
No signs of Israel granting safe passage

Israel continues to pound areas of southern Gaza in pursuit of Hamas militants, while the United States hopes to convince Israelis to allow delivery of humanitarian supplies to citizens in the region.

October 17, 2023 - 1:16 PM

President Joe Biden speaks on the terrorist attacks in Israel alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, Oct. 7,, in Washington, D.C. Both Blinken and Biden were in the Mideast Tuesday for meetings with Mideast leaders to prevent the war from sparking a broader regional conflict. Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images / TNS

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel bombed areas of southern Gaza where Palestinians sought safety, killing dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure Tuesday in attacks it says are targeted at militants. U.S. officials worked to convince Israel to allow delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals after days of failed hopes for an opening in the siege.

With Israel barring entry of water, fuel and food into Gaza since Hamas’ brutal attack last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss creation of a mechanism for delivering aid to the territory’s 2.3 million people. U.S. officials said the gain might appear modest, but stressed that it was a significant step forward.

Still, as of late Tuesday, there was no deal in place. A top Israeli official said Tuesday his country was demanding guarantees that Hamas militants would not seize any aid deliveries. Tzahi Hanegbi, head of Israel’s National Security Council, suggested entry of aid also depended on the return of hostages held by Hamas.

