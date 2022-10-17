 | Mon, Oct 17, 2022
Noise complaint leads to arrests

After executing the warrant, officers arrested Kyleigh Schwilling-Crites, 22, and Michael Schwilling-Crites, 20, both of Iola.

October 17, 2022 - 4:06 PM

Iola police officers were called to the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive Friday evening because of a noise complaint, which led to a subsequent search warrant.

After executing the warrant, officers arrested Kyleigh Schwilling-Crites, 22, and Michael Schwilling-Crites, 20, both of Iola, for suspected possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, interfering with law enforcement, criminal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a person addicted to a controlled substance.

