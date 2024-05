A massive solar flare allowed the aurora borealis, aka Northern Lights, to be seen across most of the United States over the weekend. Register reporters Richard Luken and Vickie Moss captured photos of the lights over various parts of the county Friday night. The lights seemed to appear more vibrant on cellphone cameras. A massive solar flare allowed the aurora borealis, aka Northern Lights, to be seen across most of the United States over the weekend. The photo was taken at the Neosho River dam west of Iola. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register