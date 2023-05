Roger Carswell’s favorite Kansan is one of its most accomplished: Dwight D. Eisenhower of Abilene.

But in Carswell’s estimation, Eisenhower is best admired not for his political achievements but for his military skill.

“He had a meteoric rise early in World War II and was Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe,” Carswell said at a meeting of the Allen County Historical Society on Tuesday evening.