Nursing homes adapt to ‘new normal’

Almost every day, Randy Latta would pick up his mother, Virgina, from Greystone Assisted Living in Iola and take her for a drive.
They’d go visit the family farm and look at the cows. Sometimes, they’d shop at a local store.
They’d talk about current events and he’d give updates on family members, or reminisce about life before dementia struck Virginia’s mind. She couldn’t always remember the details, so Randy would fill her in.
