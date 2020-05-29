Menu Search Log in

Nursing homes adapt to ‘new normal’

While other places across the county are slowly reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and staff continue to take precautions because of the health risks. Adapting to a new normal has been a grueling ordeal for many.

May 29, 2020 - 4:44 PM

Ruth Wood celebrated her 102nd birthday in March with her daughter, Susan Haddan of Stark, and others at Greystone Residential Care Center. Photo by Vickie Moss

Almost every day, Randy Latta would pick up his mother, Virgina, from Greystone Assisted Living in Iola and take her for a drive.

Virginia LattaCourtesy photo

They’d go visit the family farm and look at the cows. Sometimes, they’d shop at a local store.

They’d talk about current events and he’d give updates on family members, or reminisce about life before dementia struck Virginia’s mind. She couldn’t always remember the details, so Randy would fill her in.

