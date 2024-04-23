Peters steps down, chickens fail

In the last moments of Monday evening’s Iola council meeting, Mark Peters announced that he would be resigning from his seat on the council. Peters said the decision was made from necessity.

“My wife is on dialysis,” he said. “We’ve sold our property and are investing in a new home to make her more comfortable.”

Because Peters’ new home is outside of Ward 4 — the ward he represents — he will not be eligible to serve on the council. He noted that they would not be closing on their new home until next month and anticipate moving in June. “I’m going to be stepping down as of tonight,” he added.