Peters steps down, chickens fail

Iola Councilman Mark Peters announced he is moving out of his district and resigning from his seat because of his wife's health issues. Also at Monday's meeting, the Council voted against allowing chickens in the city on a split vote with one member absent.

April 23, 2024 - 1:50 PM

Council member Mark Peters (right) has resigned from the Iola city council. Pictured alongside council member Nicholas Lohman, Peters announced that he will be moving out of Ward 4 in June. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

In the last moments of Monday evening’s Iola council meeting, Mark Peters announced that he would be resigning from his seat on the council. Peters said the decision was made from necessity. 

“My wife is on dialysis,” he said. “We’ve sold our property and are investing in a new home to make her more comfortable.”

Because Peters’ new home is outside of Ward 4 — the ward he represents — he will not be eligible to serve on the council. He noted that they would not be closing on their new home until next month and anticipate moving in June. “I’m going to be stepping down as of tonight,” he added.

