A pilot was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after his single-engine airplane ran out of fuel and crashed east of the Allen County Regional Airport.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, James V. Devers, 27, Oklahoma City, was landing his 1976 Cessna on 2000 Road, about three miles east of the airport, when the right wing struck a tree near Minnesota Road.

The impact caused the aircraft to careen into the ditch to strike a tree, KHP reported.