PrairieLand offers jobs, scholarships to seniors

A small crowd gathered at Iola’s John Deere store Tuesday afternoon to recognize four area seniors on being selected for the PrairieLand Partners’ Technician Scholarship Program.

“We are excited about the opportunity for our young people to come be a part of our team and go to school to learn a trade that will be with them for the rest of their life,” said store manager Dale Lalman.

The four seniors selected for the scholarship program are Gage Barron, Austin Teter, Quinton Rothwell, and Weston Cochran. Lalman noted that the scholarship will cover the entirety of their education, as long as they maintain a C-average GPA.