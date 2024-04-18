 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

PrairieLand offers jobs, scholarships to seniors

Four area seniors will receive scholarships to cover the entirety of their education in exchange for working at Iola's John Deere store.

By

Local News

April 18, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Quinton Rothwell, from left, Austin Teter, Gage Barron and Weston Cochran have been selected to participate in the PrairieLand Partners’ Technician Scholarship Program. Each student’s education will be paid for in exchange for work at Iola’s John Deere store. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

A small crowd gathered at Iola’s John Deere store Tuesday afternoon to recognize four area seniors on being selected for the PrairieLand Partners’ Technician Scholarship Program. 

“We are excited about the opportunity for our young people to come be a part of our team and go to school to learn a trade that will be with them for the rest of their life,” said store manager Dale Lalman.

The four seniors selected for the scholarship program are Gage Barron, Austin Teter, Quinton Rothwell, and Weston Cochran. Lalman noted that the scholarship will cover the entirety of their education, as long as they maintain a C-average GPA. 

Related
March 11, 2024
July 25, 2023
April 20, 2023
May 2, 2022
Most Popular