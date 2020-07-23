Menu Search Log in

Pregnancy and Family Center director’s endeavor a labor of love

Longtime volunteer Angela Johnson is now director of the Pregnancy and Family Center in Iola. The organization has recently expanded its services to include clients of all ages.

July 23, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Angela Johnson serves as the new director for the Pregnancy and Family Center, formerly the Pregnancy Resource Center, at 1 S. Jefferson Ave. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

On a recent morning at the Pregnancy and Family Center, formerly the Pregnancy Resource Center, volunteers met with women from all walks of life, facing various circumstances.

A young woman who was thirsty and feeling depressed was waiting outside the door. Director Angela Johnson gave her a bottle of water, then helped connect her with a local mental health counselor.

A woman who lives in another state stopped by with a 6-week-old baby. The woman also was worried about her mental health. Johnson called a physician to set up an appointment.

