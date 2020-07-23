Pregnancy and Family Center director’s endeavor a labor of love

On a recent morning at the Pregnancy and Family Center, formerly the Pregnancy Resource Center, volunteers met with women from all walks of life, facing various circumstances.

A young woman who was thirsty and feeling depressed was waiting outside the door. Director Angela Johnson gave her a bottle of water, then helped connect her with a local mental health counselor.

A woman who lives in another state stopped by with a 6-week-old baby. The woman also was worried about her mental health. Johnson called a physician to set up an appointment.