 | Tue, Sep 21, 2021
Prepare for landing: Airport tour Thursday

Allen County Airport will be abuzz with activity Thursday as more than 40 planes will be in town for a Fly Kansas Air Tour. The visiting aircraft will include World War II-vintage planes, helicopters and even a Russian jet.

September 21, 2021

The runway at Allen County airport is one of the region’s largest. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Robert Poydack pulls no punches as he looks out upon the 14 hangars and the concrete taxiway and runway that, at 100 feet wide and 5,500 feet long, seems to vanish into the far-off horizon.

“We can bring in the big boys, in all kinds of weather,” he says. “We have one of the best airports in southeast Kansas, without a doubt.”

And he’s about to get his chance to show it off. Poydack, in his second year as Allen County’s airport manager, is busy readying the facility for this year’s Fly Kansas Air Tour, which will bring over 40 planes to Allen County Thursday afternoon. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.; it is free and open to the public.

