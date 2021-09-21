Prepare for landing: Airport tour Thursday

Robert Poydack pulls no punches as he looks out upon the 14 hangars and the concrete taxiway and runway that, at 100 feet wide and 5,500 feet long, seems to vanish into the far-off horizon.

“We can bring in the big boys, in all kinds of weather,” he says. “We have one of the best airports in southeast Kansas, without a doubt.”

And he’s about to get his chance to show it off. Poydack, in his second year as Allen County’s airport manager, is busy readying the facility for this year’s Fly Kansas Air Tour, which will bring over 40 planes to Allen County Thursday afternoon. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.; it is free and open to the public.