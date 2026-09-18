Putting his passions on the printed page

The way Art Lohmeyer figures, it was only a matter of time before he decided to take his passions — telling stories and solving mysteries — and put them to paper.

And it was only natural that another passion, all things Iola, became a part of his storytelling as well.

Months of writing and proofreading, and rewriting and re-proofreading became “Skeeter and Scooter, Childhood Investigators,” which rolled off the press in late August.

The tome is the Part 1 of a trilogy penned by Lohmeyer, with the next volume, “Kitty and Katie, Feminine Detectives,” due to arrive within the next couple of weeks.

Part 3 brings the four protagonists together for a final volume, “Skeeter, Scooter, Kitty and Katie, Teenage Detective Agency,” which should be in bookstores by November.

“Skeeter and Scooter” is currently available on Amazon, while Lohmeyer and his publishers at Meridien Publishing find additional outlets to sell his books.

“The neat thing is the publishers are taking this book to an international book fair in Germany,” Lohmeyer said, where crowds of upwards of 300,000 are expected.

The book series is actually the second publication Lohmeyer has completed — he authored a book of musings, short stories and poetry several years ago — under his pen name, Artemis Quill.

“It hit me, when I decided to retire, that I wanted to do some creative writing,” Lohmeyer said. “And I’m somewhat computer literate.”

LOHMEYER, 81, grew up in Iola, and still recalls the joys of childhood, from ice skating on Lake Bassola to snake dancing around the square.

Wait, snake dancing?

“You’ve never heard of it?” he asked with a grin.

The activity involved the entire student body locking hands around the square, then as motorists would stop, they’d make their way through the back seat and out the other side of the car.

“Then we’d go have some hot chocolate or whatever,” he laughed. “It was a lot of fun growing up in Iola.”

As an aside, Lohmeyer was raised by his grandparents, James and Alta Kinser, owners of Porter-Kinser Mortuary. Both were licensed embalmers.

“I had a different upbringing than most,” he admitted, from getting to see his first autopsy at age 8 to his first job at age 16 of driving a hearse.