Members of CASA and Hope Unlimited asked the Iola City Council to issue a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

County commissioners and others helped the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Hope Unlimited create a pinwheel garden at the Allen County Courthouse to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. Commissioners and Iola City Council members both signed a proclamation. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register