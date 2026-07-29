Rabies case confirmed

The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility will remain closed while health officials investigate a confirmed case of rabies in a kitten housed there.

Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department, said the 2½-month-old kitten developed neurological symptoms over the weekend, biting an ACARF staff member before the animal could be evaluated by a veterinarian.

The animal was euthanized on Monday. Laboratory testing confirmed the animal’s rabies diagnosis Tuesday.

The ACARF staffer has begun rabies post-exposured prophylaxis (PEP) as recommended, Johnson said, a series of shots taken over the next several days to prevent possible infection.

The kitten’s littermate was to be euthanized this week and submitted for rabies testing, due to its known exposure history.

The shelter will remain under quarantine to monitor other animals that may have had contact with the kitten.

ACARF officials announced in a Facebook post that the kittens had been housed separately, due to their young age, and were never part of the larger kitten groups or playrooms where the public interact with adoptable kittens.

The kittens were not yet old enough to receive a rabies vaccination, the post continued, adding that the kittens had completed their required intake quarantine and showed no signs of illness then.

“At ACARF, we are committed to being transparent with our community. We do not hide information, and we believe it is important to keep the public informed while also providing accurate facts,” the post read.

JOHNSON said in a news release that investigators believe the kitten’s mother had reportedly been exposed to raccoons before she died.

No additional human or animal exposures associated with the mother cat have been identified.

Johnson said there is no evidence the general public is at increased risk, although she encouraged anyone who believes they may have had direct contact, or been scratched by the animal, to contact the Health Department immediately at (620) 365-2191.

“ACARF has been fully cooperative throughout this investigation,” Johnson said in the news release. “Their staff acted promptly when the kitten became ill and have worked closely with public health officials to identify potential exposures and implement recommended control measures.”

The shelter will remain closed “out of an abundance of caution,” Johnson said, and will reopen once the Kansas Department of Health and Environment determines it is appropriate.

“This temporary closure is a precautionary public health measure and does not indicate an increased risk to the general public,” Johnson said.

“While this is an extremely rare situation, we are taking every precaution necessary to protect our staff, volunteers, visitors, and the animals in our care,” the ACARF Facebook post read.