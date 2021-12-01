 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Records still need a home

Allen County commissioners continue to discuss the fate of hundreds of boxes of old and moldy hospital records. The records must be kept in a climate-controlled environment, officials said Tuesday.

December 1, 2021 - 10:32 AM

Allen County Commissioners David Lee, left, and Bruce Symes Photo by Vickie Moss

Turns out removing several hundred boxes of moldy, old hospital records is a bit more challenging than expected.

Terry Call, planning and zoning administrator for Allen County, told commissioners he hit a stumbling block when trying to find a home for the records.

About 700 boxes of records are currently stored in the basement of the Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison St. County and hospital officials want to move the records, remediate mold in the basement, seal it and remodel the building so it can be used as a health clinic.

