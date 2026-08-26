Resilient Warrior luncheon set for Sept. 12

Veterans, active guardsmen and their families will have an opportunity to connect with local resources and support during the second annual Resilient Warrior Luncheon, scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Armory in Iola.

Allen County Undersheriff Nate Jackson told the Allen County Commission about the event, which is organized by the SAVES team, a group of individuals, businesses and organizations working together to support veterans.

The group includes representatives from churches, mental health services, the Veterans Administration, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability…