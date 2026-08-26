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Resilient Warrior luncheon set for Sept. 12

The second annual Resilient Warrior Luncheon, which provides veterans and active guardsmen the opportunity to learn about local resources and support, is set for Sept. 12 at Iola's National Guard Armory.

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Local News

August 26, 2026 - 2:12 PM

Allen County Undersheriff Nate Jackson updates commissioners on the upcoming second annual Resilient Warrior Luncheon for veterans, active guardsmen and their families. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Veterans, active guardsmen and their families will have an opportunity to connect with local resources and support during the second annual Resilient Warrior Luncheon, scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Armory in Iola.

Allen County Undersheriff Nate Jackson told the Allen County Commission about the event, which is organized by the SAVES team, a group of individuals, businesses and organizations working together to support veterans.

The group includes representatives from churches, mental health services, the Veterans Administration, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability…

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