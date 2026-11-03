Election results: Sales tax vote fails
A proposed half-cent sales tax that would have gone toward Allen County’s ambulance service failed Tuesday, the second time in three years voters have rejected such a measure.
Allen Countians have again voted down a proposed sales tax that would have gone toward funding the Allen County ambulance service.
The Allen County Clerk’s office reported Tuesday night that 54% of the more than 4,000 votes cast were opposed to the half-cent sales tax, 2,204 to 1,860.
It marks the second time in three years voters have said no to the sales tax. A similar measure was voted down in 2024, with 52% in opposition.
The clerk’s office said 4,129 ballots were cast in the general election, a turnout of roughly 46% of the county’s registered voters.
IN OTHER races, Allen Countians were strongly in favor of Republican candidates for statewide and national offices.
For United States Representative District 2, Republican incumbent Derek Schmidt earned 2,574 votes, or 62%, while Don Coover, a Neosho County Democrat, received 1,398 votes.
In the governor’s race, Republican Ty Masterson received 2,628 votes, or about 65% of Allen County’s votes; Democrat Cindy Holscher got about 35%, or 1,434, of the votes.
A similar dynamic was present in the race for United States Senator. Democrat Adam Hamilton earned about 35% of the vote, or 1,447 ballots. Republican incumbent Roger Marshall received about 57% of the vote, or 2,387 ballots.
Allen County voters approved of a proposed constitutional amendment by even stronger margins, voting 2,982-1,057 in favor.
Complete unofficial results for Allen County can be found here. Provisional ballots still need to be tallied; the canvas of the election results will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10.
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