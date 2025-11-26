SAVES makes waves with suicide prevention grant

The numbers are staggering.

Over the past three years, Allen County sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 200 calls related to “significant” mental health concerns. More than half of those calls were for subjects who were considered “definitely or distinctly” suicidal.

And while statistics are harder to come by, a large portion of those subjects were military veterans.

With that in mind, the county formed the SAVES (Suicide Awareness Veterans Engagement and Support) Coalition in May 2024.

The group has been anything but idle, meeting on a monthly basis to provide the framework to enhance suicide prevention efforts in Allen County.

And now, equipped with a $35,000 Kansas Department of Aging and Developmental Services grant, the coalition is ready to put some of those plans into action.

On Monday, SAVES announced a $10,000 grant to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to provide training to deputies and other first responders to help when dealing with mental health calls, particularly for veterans.

Sheriff Anthony Maness, nearing the end of his first year in office, said the training will give his staffers a valuable set of tools to help serve and protect those in need.

Of particular note, the officers will be equipped with additional de-escalation and suicide prevention skills, vital in rural Kansas where law enforcement officers often act as first responders, Maness said.

Assisting the department with the grant is Thrive Allen County. Patrick Zirjacks community engagement coordinator with Thrive, serves as the SAVES Coalition director.

Vickie Moss, a grant writer with Thrive, also was instrumental in attracting the grant.

She pointed to the common thread that binds law enforcement with the military.

“A lot of law enforcement officers are veterans, and they understand the unique challenges that others may not have,” Moss said.

Maness said he hopes to get the training sessions organized in the spring.

“It’s going to be a good year or two for us to get some good traction with this,” Maness said.

Additional grant funding will go to local organizations and churches that participate in the SAVES coalition as well, Moss said.