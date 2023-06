A two-vehicle accident Friday morning on U.S. 54 sent Cheryl Wallis, 75, Moran, to the hospital after the car she was driving struck the rear end of a pickup driven by Walker A. Logan, 18, Gas, who was stopped in order to turn onto 3200 Street. A helicopter was used to fly Wallis to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for a suspected serious injury. Logan was unhurt.

Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register