School board: Football stadium needs some TLC
USD 257 school board members will seek bids to repaint the football stadium at Riverside Park. Board members also discussed a gift to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, and the district’s food service program.
Iola’s football stadium is due for a touch-up, USD 257 board members agreed Monday evening. The district is accepting bids for a painting project that will include a full wash of the exterior and painting all previously painted exterior surfaces, including the street-facing exterior. Aaron Cole, the district’s director of operations, will present bids to the board in December.
“Most likely, this will be a project we’ll get done before spring,” said Superintendent Stacey Fager. “We’ll aim to get this completed before track season starts.”
The stadium was a major point of discussion for the board, as members visited the facility to inspect the home and visiting locker rooms. Fager pointed out that both visiting teams and officials have to make due with spaces long overdue for an update.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.