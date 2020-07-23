School districts get green light to reopen on time — but will they?

Area school district officials said they’re uncertain when schools will open now that the Kansas Board of Education has ruled that it’s up to each district.
On Wednesday, state education leaders failed to support Gov. Laura Kelly’s request that K-12 schools open after Labor Day in order to better prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic that still has Kansas under its thumb.
The number of cases in the state now exceed 24,000.
Local superintendents said they don’t yet know what that means for their districts. They’ll need to decide not just when to open, but what type of learning plan — in-person classes, online distance learning or a combination — will be in place.
Delaying the start of the school year until September likely doesn’t offer enough benefit compared to the difficulties it would cause, USD 257 – Iola Superintendent Stacey Fager said.
“We don’t know if we’ll be in a better situation in September than we would be in the middle of August,” he said.
But adjusting the calendar creates numerous concerns, he said. The district has negotiated a contract with teachers that requires a specific number of instruction hours, in-service hours and days off. Adjusting that contract would be difficult.
It also could affect students and teachers who work with community colleges and technology programs. Students can attend technology programs at the Rural Regional Technology Center in LaHarpe, and the automotive program at Garnett, in cooperation with multiple community colleges. High school students also can receive dual college credit in math, history and English. A delay could put students behind, and affect teacher contracts.
“It’s not as easy as just moving the calendar back,” Fager said.
At USD 256 — Marmaton Valley, Superintendent Kim Ensminger said she isn’t sure yet what might happen with the calendar. Like Fager, she said the unknown start date complicates a variety of factors. For example, the district doesn’t yet know when to order food deliveries for school meals.
“It puts all districts at a standstill as far as finalization of plans,” she said. “It affects so many people, and so many things people don’t even think about.”
USD 258 — Humboldt’s Superintendent Kay Lewis was not available for comment.
MEANWHILE, districts are still trying to figure out how they plan to teach students when the school year begins.
Most have said they favor at least some type of in-person instruction. Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order requiring safety measures for schools that include daily temperature checks, wearing masks, hand-sanitizing and social distancing.
Fager said the district will announce its plans to abide by the order as soon as a decision is made.
“We’re trying to concentrate our efforts on how to provide the safest environment possible for our staff and our students,” Fager said.