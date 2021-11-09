School traffic concerns city officials

Iola city officials expressed concern Monday that the planned opening of a new elementary school on the east side of town will lead to traffic congestion on Kentucky Street.

The brief discussion was prompted by comments from Iola City Councilman (and coming mayor) Steve French, who wondered how funneling hundreds of cars along with a number of buses into the school property east of Kentucky Street will affect traffic flow.

Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Hutton said he has expressed the city’s concernwith USD 257 officials, who reportedly have looked at traffic studies that indicate a turning lane on Kentucky or other measures are not necessary.