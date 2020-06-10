Senior centers, Meals on Wheels programs to resume

The courthouse is now fully open once again, with public entry from any door, following a discussion by commissioners.
The decision comes as Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra” reopening guidelines have entered Phase III, wherein the recommended limit for gatherings raises to 45 people.
One exception, however, to removing all limitations on courthouse access is the large meeting room in the basement, which is not yet available for gatherings beyond 15 people.
