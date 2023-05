Scott Kroenke offered bits of history and a challenge to a somber Memorial Day audience Monday.

Lying wreaths at the veterans memorial at Iola’s Highland Cemetery are, from foreground, Donna Culver, Pat Spencer, K.C. Cline, Steve Kinzle and Gene Gardner at Memorial Day services. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Kroenke, who is set to retire as a major Wednesday from the U.S. Army after 24 years of military service, provided the keynote address at Iola’s Highland Cemetery.

He challenged those in attendance to note that while Americans can never fully repay the debt owed to those who died defending the country, they can do so through other means.