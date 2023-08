Jackson Ulrich admitted to having some trepidation about spending a week in Hays as part of a rigorous band camp in advance of the Kansas Shrine Bowl football game.

The senior-to-be at Iola High School hadn’t partaken in such an environment before, enduring daylong band drills with a collection of high-schoolers he’d never met.

That he was in Hays, halfway across the state, wasn’t much comfort.