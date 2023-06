Kirk Dwyer

An incident over the weekend has left Kirk Dwyer a bit perplexed over why anyone would leave a live venomous snake at his front door.

Dwyer, who owns Chancy’s Grill and Shake in Moran, spoke to the Register about the bizarre chain of events Saturday outside his home in Fort Scott.

He had been doing yard work through the afternoon Saturday, and didn’t see a man place a Walmart sack on his front porch.