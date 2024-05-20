MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s small-but-mighty Class of 2024 made its mark in and out of the classroom.

Six of the 11 graduates were recognized with honor cords recognizing their academic achievements by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade-point average through high school.

Those same six — Brooklyn Adams, LesLeigh Cary, Janae Granere, Kody McVey, Eleonora Melani and Payton Scharff — also were recognized as National Honor Society members, which recognizes a student’s leadership and character on top of their GPA.

Saturday’s commencement also listed the various scholarships Cary, Emmons, Granere, McVey and Scharff will receive as they head off to college. If fully realized, those scholarships will pay out more than $109,100 to the students.

Scharff, senior class president, spoke to her classmates as class valedictorian; McVey, the salutatorian.

The ceremony also featured another Marmaton Valley tradition — the senior prank.