 | Mon, May 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Small but mighty

More than half of MVHS’s 11 graduates leave Saturday's commencement ceremony with honors.

By

Local News

May 20, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Marmaton Valley High School senior Elizabeth Lewis receives her high school diploma during Saturday's commencement. Photo by Richard Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s small-but-mighty Class of 2024 made its mark in and out of the classroom.

Six of the 11 graduates were recognized with honor cords recognizing their academic achievements by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade-point average through high school.

Those same six  — Brooklyn Adams, LesLeigh Cary, Janae Granere, Kody McVey, Eleonora Melani and Payton Scharff — also were recognized as National Honor Society members, which recognizes a student’s leadership and character on top of their GPA.

Saturday’s commencement also listed the various scholarships Cary, Emmons, Granere, McVey and Scharff will receive as they head off to college. If fully realized, those scholarships will pay out more than $109,100 to the students.

Scharff, senior class president, spoke to her classmates as class valedictorian; McVey, the salutatorian.

The ceremony also featured another Marmaton Valley tradition — the senior prank.

As the graduates received their diplomas, they responded by handing out dog treats to USD 256 Board of Education President Ken McWhirter and High School Principal Brian Campbell. Pranks in years past included handing out Hawaiian leis or small stickers to board members and administrators.

Marmaton Valley High School graduates, from left, Brooklyn Adams, LesLeigh Cary, Eleonora Melani, Janae Granere, Kody McVey and Payton Scharff are recognized during Saturday’s commencement for maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average through high school, and for their being a part of the National Honor Society.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Related
January 6, 2022
January 9, 2020
May 24, 2019
May 29, 2018
Most Popular