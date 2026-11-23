Soil health conference to explore regenerative farming
Farmers will have an opportunity to learn new approaches to soil health, grazing and regenerative agriculture at a two-day conference in Iola next month.
For farmers looking to get more out of their land, sometimes the best investment isn’t another piece of equipment or a new crop. It may be looking at the soil beneath their feet, the livestock grazing across their pastures and the way all those pieces work together.
Those ideas will be central to the Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference, scheduled for Dec. 2-3 at Green Cover Seed, 29 W. Davis St. in Iola.
The two-day event will bring together farmers, agricultural professionals and industry representatives for discussions about regenerative agriculture, livestock integration, grazing management and emerging technology. Attendees also will have opportunities to tour Green Cover’s grow room, visit with vendors from across the agricultural industry, participate in panel discussions and roundtables, and network with other producers.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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