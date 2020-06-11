Menu Search Log in

Something’s cooking at Grandma’s Kitchen

Humanity House is feeding all comers the first two Sundays of each month. Grandma's Kitchen is an apt name because "you know you're always welcome at grandma's house," organizer Tracy Keagle said.

June 11, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Indira Keagle helps his grandmother, Tracy Keagle, prepare meals for Grandma’s Kitchen while another grandson, Malachi Keagle, packs them for service. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humanity House founder Tracy Keagle learned a lot about cooking from her grandmother, Inez Brewington. 

As a child, she spent many afternoons in her grandma’s kitchen in south Iola near Elm Creek and not far from the community garden which Keagle now tends. Her grandmother worked her own garden as a business, and taught a young Keagle how to grow food.

“She taught me how to bake pies,” Keagle said. “It was wintertime and I was driving her nuts. She said, ‘You want to learn how to make a pie crust?’ I made about a million pie crusts to learn how to make a good one. She taught me how to make fried chicken. And noodles. Gravy.” 

