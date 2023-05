Jesse Jack Sample performed his songs in public for the first time at an open mic night only a couple of years ago.

Now, at the age of 44, he has released an album and recently recorded a couple of new songs with a band. Earlier this month, he won a competitive regional songwriting competition, earning a special trophy and a $750 prize.

“When I write these songs, I write them for me. I never had the intention of going out and playing shows and having a band,” he said.