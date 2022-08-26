 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Southwind District 4-H’ers win state meat judging contest

Local News

August 26, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Southwind District 4-H’ers following the awards presentation, from left, are MaKinlee Bloesser, Hailey Shadden, Kendyl Bloesser, Marley Sutton, McKinley Sutton, and Seth Shadden. COURTESY PHOTO Courtesy photo

Southwind District 4-H’ers won the Intermediate Kansas 4-H Meat Judging Contest held at Weber Hall on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan. The intermediate participants were Hailey Shadden, Kendyl Bloesser, MaKinlee Bloesser, Marley Sutton, McKinley Sutton and Seth Shadden. 

The contest classes consisted of 30 retail cut identification; three classes of pork wholesale/primal-subprimal/retail cuts; three classes of beef wholesale/primal-subprimal/retail cuts; and two sets of five questions. 

Results are as follows: 

