Sowing the seeds of faith

HUMBOLDT — “We are not called to do the harvest,” said Pastor Cameron Carter. “We’re called to sow the seed.”

Carter acknowledges that this outlook is what has made Faith Assembly of God in Humboldt so welcoming over the years. In 2020, Carter took the helm as pastor of the church and continues this philosophy from the pulpit each week. On April 6, the church will reach a milestone — parishioners will have been gathering for worship for 100 years.

“The congregation has always been unapologetically loving and driven,” said Carter. “Everyone is welcome to our church.” No one is turned away, he emphasized. “The people who feel like they shouldn’t be here are probably the ones who need to be here the most,” he said.