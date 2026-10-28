Spooky fun ahead

Halloween activities abound in Iola and elsewhere this weekend.
Published: October 28, 2026
|

Halloween activities abound in Iola and elsewhere this weekend.

Riverside Park will be packed with Halloween fun, candy, costumes and decorated trunks Saturday for the The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat.

Youngsters are invited to go from station to station, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Mike Jewell will be on hand to serve up music. Hot dogs will be available for the first 300 people.

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Iola woman killed in crash

  2. Coping with rare illness extends well beyond dinner table

  3. Happy (haunted) trails to you

  4. A captivating tale of love and loss

  5. Mustangs wrap season at SEK Bowl

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel