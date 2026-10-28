Spooky fun ahead

Published: October 28, 2026
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Halloween activities abound in Iola and elsewhere this weekend.
Riverside Park will be packed with Halloween fun, candy, costumes and decorated trunks Saturday for the The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat.
Youngsters are invited to go from station to station, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Mike Jewell will be on hand to serve up music. Hot dogs will be available for the first 300 people.
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