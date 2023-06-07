State park ‘will be our legacy’

Lehigh Portland State Park will become official on July 1, Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks, told Iola Industries members and their guests Tuesday evening.

Lanterman was the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the organization, celebrating its 68th anniversary.

For much of 2022 and this year’s legislative session, Lanterman worked closely with members of Thrive Allen County and Iola Industries in developing a plan for the former Elks Lake and its surrounding 360 acres to become a state park.