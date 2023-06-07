 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

State park ‘will be our legacy’

Iola Industries members gathered for their annual meeting Tuesday to discuss the most recent developments on what will become Lehigh Portland State Park, which becomes official July 1.

By

Local News

June 7, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Mary Kay Heard, left, chairman of Iola Industries, visits Tuesday with Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks during the Iola Industries annual meeting. Lanterman gave an update on the timeline for opening Lehigh Portland State Park. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Lehigh Portland State Park will become official on July 1, Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks, told Iola Industries members and their guests Tuesday evening. 

Lanterman was the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the organization, celebrating its 68th anniversary. 

For much of 2022 and this year’s legislative session, Lanterman worked closely with members of Thrive Allen County and Iola Industries in developing a plan for the former Elks Lake and its surrounding 360 acres to become a state park. 

Related
April 19, 2023
March 24, 2023
March 14, 2023
February 17, 2023
Most Popular