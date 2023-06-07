 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
‘Stellar’-bration

Throngs turn out for Moran Vacation Bible School, with a community church service planned for Sunday morning at the Moran City Park.

Local News

June 7, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Leader Annie Vogel leads a morning song session at Moran Vacation Bible School Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Emma Louk, center, tries to extricate herself during a human knot game as part of Moran Vacation Bible School Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Youngsters at Moran Vacation Bibie School watch a vinegar and baking soda-fueled rocket launch during a morning session Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Henry Gabbart, left, and Waylon Burton take part in arts and crafts during Vacation Bible School in Moran Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
More than 60 youth ages 4-12 are taking part in Moran Vacation Bible School activities this week at Moran’s Christian and Methodist churches.

This year’s theme is “Stellar,” with an emphasis on celestial phenomena as a means to teach about God’s Word.

The youngsters will take part in a community church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Moran City Park.

The public is invited. A free lunch will be served afterward.

