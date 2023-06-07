‘Stellar’-bration

Emma Louk, center, tries to extricate herself during a human knot game as part of Moran Vacation Bible School Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Youngsters at Moran Vacation Bibie School watch a vinegar and baking soda-fueled rocket launch during a morning session Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Henry Gabbart, left, and Waylon Burton take part in arts and crafts during Vacation Bible School in Moran Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
More than 60 youth ages 4-12 are taking part in Moran Vacation Bible School activities this week at Moran’s Christian and Methodist churches.
This year’s theme is “Stellar,” with an emphasis on celestial phenomena as a means to teach about God’s Word.
The youngsters will take part in a community church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Moran City Park.
The public is invited. A free lunch will be served afterward.