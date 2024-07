The Missoula Children’s Theatre in at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this week to teach area youth about acting. Children auditioned for roles and will present “Robin Hood” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bowlus.

Drew Remboldt, Winston Jordan, Easton Higginbotham, Elijah Simon and Kailie Insley. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos