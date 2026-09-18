Stretching your horizons

For Whitney Martin, the road to stretch therapy began with a body that refused to cooperate with the life she wanted to live.

A lifelong fitness enthusiast, Martin had spent years learning how to train the body. But when her scoliosis began causing problems during her own training, she found herself confronting limitations she did not want to accept. The experience eventually led her to a career focused not simply on fitness, but on helping people move better.

Martin, a Humboldt native, recently began offering stretch therapy sessions at Humboldt Fitness, 1301 N. 9th St. The new service uses guided, hands-on stretching to help clients improve flexibility, mobility and range of motion.

Martin began her coaching career in 2018 and has since built a broad range of fitness and movement credentials. She is certified as a Certified Personal Trainer, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Sports Enhancement, Stretch and Flexibility, and Group Fitness NASM. She later progressed to certification through Pain Posture Performance, where her work focuses on muscle imbalances.

The training helped her learn different techniques that she could integrate into her personal workouts.

Martin originally intended to study biology before switching to occupational science, saying she wanted to understand more about how the body worked and how she could help clients beyond traditional training.

She soon understood that working as a personal trainer is more than about fitness and fat loss.

Eventually, she earned a corrective exercise certification and began working with muscle imbalances, incorporating stretching, mobility and strength into her approach.

For Martin, that education was not merely academic. She was dealing with significant scoliosis herself. Scoliosis is a medical condition where the spine curves sideways into a “C” or “S” shape and often twists.

As her condition became more problematic, Martin was faced with the decision of whether to have spinal surgery.

“I’ve heard that you can regress when you get the rods to correct your spine, so I said no to it. I turned the surgery down,” she said. “I just stopped playing sports in general.”

LOOKING BACK, that experience has become one of the reasons she is so invested in helping others find alternatives and regain abilities they may have assumed were lost.

“If I would have had the tools, if I would have had the knowledge, I could have gone on and did a lot more things with my life,” Martin said.

“But now I’m here, and now I want to be able to give back in that manner and let people know that you still can do a lot of things that people say you can’t.”

That philosophy followed Martin as she continued developing her skills. About two and a half years ago, she began working with both athletes and older adults. Seeing changes in clients’ everyday lives convinced her she had found the area of fitness she wanted to pursue.

She later earned her certification through Pain Performance Academy and began providing stretch therapy in clients’ homes before bringing the service to Humboldt Fitness.