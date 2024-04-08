Sunny skies perfect for viewing solar eclipse

Sunny skies across Allen County allowed students and others to enjoy a near-total solar eclipse, while millions of spectators across the U.S., Mexico and Canada watched as the moon passed in front of the sun for a few minutes. In Iola, the eclipse hit its maximum of about 92% at 1:52 p.m. Monday.

At Iola schools, students gathered outside to stare at the sun using special glasses. Iola Elementary School students gaze in wonder at the solar eclipse Monday afternoon. IES teachers led the students outside at 1:30 p.m. in preparation for the moment of the eclipse’s peak totality. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

At Iola Public Library, retired physicist Stan Grigsby spoke to a crowd of about 20 as a NASA livestream played on a television screen behind him. Grigsby spoke about the effects of the eclipse on ham radio operations, the importance of science and even the history of the eclipse in literature.

A chilly, midday darkness fell across much of North America as the total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.