Survey says: Open campuses for fall

Most of the parents surveyed want their students to be taught in classrooms this fall, USD 257 school board members were told Monday. How that will be done remains uncertain.

By

Local News

July 14, 2020 - 10:32 AM

USD 257 school board member Jennifer Taylor and Superintendent Stacey Fager listen to a presentation at Monday’s meeting. The board is waiting for state guidance to help decide how to have classes next fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

More than 90% of parents and faculty in USD 257 want students in classrooms this fall, provided basic safety measures are taken to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But the logistics needed to make that possible have yet to be determined. 

“We are intending to have in-class instruction and remote learning. How that’s going to look is still a work in progress, but we are going to reach all of our students either in person or remotely or a combination of that,” Superintendent Stacey Fager said.

