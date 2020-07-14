Survey says: Open campuses for fall

More than 90% of parents and faculty in USD 257 want students in classrooms this fall, provided basic safety measures are taken to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But the logistics needed to make that possible have yet to be determined.

“We are intending to have in-class instruction and remote learning. How that’s going to look is still a work in progress, but we are going to reach all of our students either in person or remotely or a combination of that,” Superintendent Stacey Fager said.