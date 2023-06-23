Sweet melodies

The Iola Municipal Band delighted a gathering of folks young and old amid storybook weather conditions Thursday evening during its weekly concert series at the courthouse bandstand.
The band, which has performed weekly concerts in downtown Iola for the past 152 years, will return to the bandstand each Thursday evening through July.
Trumpeters Glen Cunningham, from left, Norman Jackson and Daniel Kays stay in tune at Thursday’s Iola Municipal Band concert..
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Donna Grigsby serves up a dish of icre cream during a social hosted by Calvary Life Center at Thursday’s Iola Municipal Band concert.
Sheridan Byrd plays piano at Thursday’s Iola Municipal Band concert.