HUMBOLDT — A Memorial Day fitness challenge is aimed at improving physical health and helping veterans.

The Humboldt Fitness Center is sponsoring the Murph Memorial Day Challenge on Monday, May 29. The event is named after Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. His workout is performed each year to honor fallen soldiers.

The workout includes a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and a second one-mile run.