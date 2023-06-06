 | Tue, Jun 06, 2023
E-Edition
Menu Search My account

Tax sale Thursday

Several parcels of land will be auctioned off Thursday morning at the Allen County Courthouse because the owners are delinquent in paying their property taxes. As of this week, 57 properties are on the sale block.

By

Local News

June 6, 2023 - 1:34 PM

A delinquent property tax sale will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Allen County Courthouse. 

Property owners have until the day of the sale to settle their accounts and keep their property, but must pay additional penalties and fees. 

Several have already done so, with about 57 properties remaining on the auction list. 

The county started with a list of 225 parcels and have since collected about $700,000. The goal of the tax sale is to either bring taxes current, or sell the property to someone who will pay the taxes owed. Often, parcels that are sold in tax sales are dilapidated properties or vacant lots. Some may be oddly shaped or in a flood plain.

Potential buyers will face a vetting process. They cannot purchase property if related to the owner, and cannot purchase property if they also have delinquent property taxes. They’ll receive a “tax deed” and need to continue to research the deed to make sure there are no other obligations on the property.

Buyers will need to pay with either a cashier’s check, cash or money order. No personal checks are accepted.

It will take about 60 days after the auction to finalize the sale.

The county typically has a tax sale every two or three years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed that process a few years. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
April 4, 2023
May 14, 2018
August 25, 2017
June 12, 2013
Most Popular